Preview: A Busy Weekend in Mizzou Sports

Coming into action-packed weekend full of Tiger action, get ahead of the curve on the upcoming games.

Baseball

Steve Beiser is off to an electric second season after last year’s historic start, winning 20 straight games.

The Tigers are 17-5 thus far and have won 11 games in a row at home.

The Tigers hope to extend the streak as Mississippi State comes to Taylor Stadium for the weekend.

Missouri is shaking things up a bit, as they start SEC Freshman of the Year TJ Sikkema, who has mostly come into games as a reliever.

Kameron Misner, a sophomore from Popular Bluff, MO, has been red-hot during the streak as he leads the nation in walks (28) and third in runs (31).

Beiser throws out Michael Plassmeyer, 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA, on Saturday and Bryce Montes De Oca, 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA, on Sunday.

Softball

Despite early struggles in Interim Coach Gina Fogue’s first season, Mizzou spilt a double-header with SEMO in Cape Girardeau.

They’ll look to stay above .500 (currently at 18-15) as they head to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas, one of the multitudes of SEC teams to receive votes in the latest poll, will be tough competition for the young Tigers who have tapped into their youth for pitching.

Freshman Lauren Rice got plenty of time on the mound for the black and gold, giving up 3 runs in 5.2 innings in the 8-2 loss to the Redhawks.

There are positives in the season however as third baseman Amanda Sanchez stays hot. The redshirt senior out of California is batting .481 on the season has whacked seven homers on the year and walked a team-high 21 times, a fair share of those intentionally.

Madi Norman is expected to start on Friday.

Men’s Swim and Dive

Championship season does not end with basketball, as the water isn’t quite still yet in Minneapolis for the Men’s NCAA Championships.

The Tigers send seven athletes, six swimmers and a sole diver, and the Tigers can stir up some pools.

Returning three all-Americans and several swimmers seeded as high as 11th, Kyle Goodwin, Mikel Schreuders and Jacob Wielinski, sophomores Nick Alexander, Daniel Hein and Giovanny Lima and freshman Carter Grimes look to present the M-I-Z.

The action is underway and goes throughout the weekend.