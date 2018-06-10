Priest Defrocked over Sexual Abuse Allegation



ST. LOUIS - A longtime Roman Catholic priest who served several St. Louis-area parishes has been defrocked over what the Archdiocese of St. Louis called "credible" abuse allegations.

The archdiocese says that the Rev. LeRoy Valentine has been permanently removed from ministry over abuse that occurred in the 1970s but only recently came to light. The archdiocese did not elaborate.

Valentine was ordained in 1977 and served eight parishes within the archdiocese. A 1995 lawsuit accused him of sexual misconduct with a minor for an incident in 1982, and another abuse allegation surfaced in 2002. The archdiocese says no credible evidence confirmed abuse in either case, but Valentine resigned after the 2002 allegation and has not been in active ministry since.