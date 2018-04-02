Priest Jailed for Child Porn

David Malsch, 66, was also fined $ 12,500. He pleaded guilty in February in St. Louis federal court to receiving child pornography. Malsch was previously convicted of child enticement in 1993 in Wisconsin, and in 2001 was sent to the Wounded Brothers Recon Facility, a home for troubled priests in the eastern Missouri town Robertsville. That's where federal investigators found 28 images of child porn in his room in 2003. Malsch spent his entire career in the Superior, Wis., diocese.