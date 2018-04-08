Priest Placed On Leave

The Reverend Richard Colbert has been serving as pastor for parishes in the west-central Missouri towns of Warsaw and Cole Camp. Now, a 34-year-old man says he was abused by Colbert at Boy's Town in Omaha, Nebraska, from 1985 to 1989. Daniel Boudreau of Cheyenne, Wyoming, filed suit in Nebraska, describing events he says left him "emotionally and mentally scarred for life." Officials in the Jefferson City diocese learned of the lawsuit Tuesday. Wednesday, the diocese said Colbert will remain on administrative leave while the allegations are investigated.