Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline Arrives

Some Boone County voters trickled in to the Boone County Clerk's office to make sure their registration was complete in time for the deadline.

One registered voter, Chris Weisbrook, came in to the Office to submit her change of address information.

"I'm doing an address change," said Weisbrook. "We just moved up from Rolla. Actually we moved up last fall, but I'm just now getting around to changing our address."

Since Weisbrook moved into a different county, she had to submit a new voter's registration application before the deadline.

Although Weisbrook and about a dozen others came into the Boone County Clerk Office Tuesday, numbers for voter registration have gone down this year.

"It's been a quieter year than the last several election cycles" said Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren. "This election year is most similar to 2006, and we're running about 15% behind where we were at this time in 2006."

And as for the lack of traffic into the Boone County Clerk Office, Noren says that is pretty typical. "Well most people don't come here anymore. The majority of ours come through mail registration."

Voters can turn in the voter's registration application by 5pm Wednesday, July 7th or the application can be postmarked by the deadline date.