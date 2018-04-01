Principal Tried For Ignoring Abuse

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD - A former school principal goes on trial in Springfield today on charges she failed to report child abuse allegations against a teacher. Carolyn Harralson was removed last year as principal at Rountree Elementary School. She's accused of not calling a state child abuse hotline after being told that gym teacher Mark Washam had inappropriate contact with several students. A state investigation found evidence that Harralson knew about the allegations at least a month before someone else called the hotline. Missouri law requires teachers to report suspected abuse to the Department of Social Services. Harralson could get as long as a year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines. Washam is facing four misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct and five counts of third-degree assault. He's scheduled for trial on Nov. 26.