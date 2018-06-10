Printing Press to Expand Operation

Ovid Bell Press began printing in 1927. Nearly 80 years later, the company will soon add machinery and jobs.

Ovid Bell prints 200 magazines and journals, and just announced plans to build a 10,000 square-foot addition. The expansion will double the company's printing production capacity.

"We plan to grow 20% every year, even more after phase 2 of our project, which is probably three years down the road," said Chris Gilman, vice president of operations.

Although the plans are good for business, they worry some neighbors.

Don Gilmore, owner of Gilmore Motors, said the expansion may cause additional runoff that would flood his property.

Other neighbors aren't worried.

"I think anything that's progress is fine," said Clara Kurtz.

Ovid Bell said it plans to look into the potential runoff issue before getting a city building permit.

"We try to let our neighbors know what is going on in advance," said Gilman. "We let them know what is going to happen."

The first phase of the project should wrap up in June.

The company expects to finish the project in three years, and Ovid Bell hopes to hire about 20 more workers by then.