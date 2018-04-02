Priorities to Compete for Lawmakers' Attention

JEFFERSON CITY - This session, a lot like last session, the budget is the number one priority. The debate includes a 7 percent cut for the UM system that lawmakers have so far maintained.

There are six weeks left to change that--the full house is set to take up the budget early next week. From legislation with momentum to a bill that's stalled, unemployment benefits for 23,000 Missourians are set to run out a week from Sunday. They will if the senate can't agree to accept millions in federal dollars to extend them for up to 20 more weeks.

Republican Senator Jim Lembke has said he'll continue to oppose the bill and even filibuster when it comes up. Jobs and budget cuts are competing for attention with social issues.

Abortion restrictions and even a bill to force the highway patrol to check the sex-offender registry for illegal immigrants have divided republicans and democrats.