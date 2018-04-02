Prison Can Forcibly Medicate Tucson Suspect

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that prison officials can forcibly medicate the Tucson shooting rampage suspect with anti-psychotic drugs.



U.S. District Judge Larry Burns said he did not want to second guess doctors at a federal prison in Springfield, Mo.



Burns issued the decision Wednesday after Loughner's attorneys filed an emergency request to prevent any forced medication of their client. Defense attorneys said Loughner had been forcibly medicated since June 21.



Loughner has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the January shooting that killed six people and injured 13 others, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.



He has been at a federal prison facility in Missouri since May 28 after the judge concluded Loughner was mentally unfit to stand trial.