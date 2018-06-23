Prison Demolition In Jefferson City

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Demolition is underway at the old Missouri State Penitentiary to make way for a new federal courthouse in Jefferson City. Before it closed three years ago, the penitentiary was the oldest continuously operated prison west of the Mississippi River. The prison sits just a few blocks east of the Capitol overlooking the Missouri River. It opened in 1836. Some of the oldest buildings are being saved for historic purposes. But the rest will come down as part of a redevelopment plan. Governor Blunt had an impressed smile on his face as he watched a gigantic mechanical claw rip into an old building today. Blunt, who grew up in Jefferson City, says he never understood why the prison was built downtown.