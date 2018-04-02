Prison Staffing Concerns Highlighted

The officials spoke today in St. Louis before the nonprofit Commission on Safety and Abuse in America's Prisons. The panel's two-day hearing in Missouri is one of four being held around the country. Larry Crawford is the director of Missouri's Corrections Department. Crawford said staffing is the number one problem in Missouri prisons. He blames low pay, job stress and poor public image. Prison officials say correctional officers have higher rates of alcoholism, divorce and early death because of working conditions. The 21 member commission is funded by the Vera Institute of Justice. Testimony from the hearings will go into recommendations to Congress and state governments.