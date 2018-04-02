Prison Time on Money Transfer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A cab driver who sent $1.3 million to East African countries through his money transfer business was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison. The 43-year-old Kansas City man, Serar Ahmed Abdullahi, was a naturalized U.S. citizen who emigrated from Somalia in 1993. He ran an unlicensed money transfer business between 2000 and 2003. Authorities say he deposited money into six local bank accounts and transferred it to accounts in Minnesota and Switzerland. Abdullahi said the money was for friends and relatives of Somali community members who are in Kansas City. However, a federal investigator said it is not clear where the money went. Abdullahi got his commercial driver's license after attending a south Missouri school whose operators are accused of conspiring to help Somali and Bosnian nationals illegally obtain the permits.