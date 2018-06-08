Prisoner who shot at law officers given 128 years in prison

PLATTE CITY (AP) — A man who escaped from prison and then shot at law enforcement officers who were chasing him has been sentenced to 128 years in prison.

Scott Gilbert was sentenced Friday for 10 felonies resulting from his escape from the Lansing Correctional Facility in May 2013 and a subsequent police chase through Platte and Clinton counties in Missouri. During the chase, Gilbert fired several shots, hitting four different vehicles. He and an inmate who escaped with him barricaded themselves in an unoccupied rural house before surrendering.

Before his escape, Gilbert was convicted of 52 felony offenses in Kansas. Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd says Gilbert had the longest rap sheet of anyone he ever prosecuted.

The other inmate's case is scheduled for a jury trial in June 2016.