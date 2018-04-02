Prisoners Aiding Joplin Tornado Victims

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Tornado victims and relief workers in Joplin are cooling down and relieving stress with the help of Missouri prisoners.

State inmates have made more than 1,500 "cool ties," which are cloth items filled with beads that can be chilled and used by people who are working outside. The inmates also made nearly 500 special stress-relieving pillows, more than 450 quilts and blankets and numerous other items for Joplin residents.

Department of Corrections Director George Lombardi says the effort helps the people in Joplin. And it's a way for convicted criminals to show compassion to others. The effort is part of the department's Restorative Justice program, which teaches inmates to give back to communities and victims.