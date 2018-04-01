Prisons Need More Help

CAMERON (AP) - The "Help Wanted" signs are out at northwest Missouri's five prisons, and the state has hired a full-time recruiter to fill those vacancies. Larry Crawford, director of the Missouri Department of Corrections, says the area's improving economy makes it hard to hire entry-level prison staff. In Cameron alone, Crawford says, the maximum-security Crossroads Correctional Center currently needs to fill 35 positions and the medium-security Western Missouri Correctional Center is trying to fill 48 jobs. The department has had part-time recruiters before in northwest Missouri. Crawford says if the full-time recruiter proves successful, the agency may use the same strategy elsewhere in the state.