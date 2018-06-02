Private College Security Same After Virginia Tech Shootings

COLUMBIA - Columbia's two private colleges said Friday they are not changing security measures after Thursday's shootings at Virginia Tech University.

Columbia College and Stephens College have different approaches to security, but both consider their current security measures adequate. Stephens College has one security department in charge of all campus security. Columbia College has multiple departments including a crisis management team which meets every two weeks to discuss how to handle crises such as shootings. Both schools have lockdown plans in case of shootings, but both heads of security acknowledged that every situation is different and must be handled differently.

"When you see something like Virginia Tech, you just go back and look at everything you do and wonder if you could do something differently," said Stephens College Director of Security Tony Coleman.