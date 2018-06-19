Private Fundraiser in Springfield to Include Ryan

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser in Springfield.



Ryan is expected to attend the fundraiser Thursday evening. He is not scheduled to make any public appearances during his visit.



The Springfield News-Leader reports tickets for the event range from $1,000 per person or $2,000 for a couple to $10,000 to $25,000.



It is Ryan's first trip to Springfield since Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney chose him as his running mate.



Missourians opposed to Ryan's budget plans are planning to protest at the fundraiser.