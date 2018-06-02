Private KC School to Start Drug Testing Students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Leaders at a private, all-boys high school in Kansas City say a new drug testing policy going into effect next fall will help students reject peer pressure to use drugs and alcohol.

The Kansas City Star reports Rockhurst High School plans to test all students at least once per school year, a decision Principal Greg Harkness says came after two years of research.

He believes blanket drug testing is unprecedented among Kansas City area schools, some of which require drug tests only for students participating in extracurricular activities.

A first positive test won't result in disciplinary action, but a school counselor will conduct a confidential meeting with the student's parents. A student who tests positive a second time would be referred to the dean of students for possible discipline.