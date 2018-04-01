Prizes for Poems That Are...Bad

COLUMBIA - Columbia College is putting a spin on your average poetry reading.

The College is inviting bad poets everywhere to put their pens to the test for a bad poetry contest.

Contestants will read their bad poems out loud, and the worst poem gets a prize.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in Dorsey Hall and will also double as a launch party for Columbia College's Literary Review.

The event is open to the public.