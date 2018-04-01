Probation for Man Convicted in Fatal Crash

JOPLIN (AP) - A judge has granted probation to a 21-year-old man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the SUV crash that killed two Missouri Southern State University football players.

The Joplin Globe reports that 21-year-old Jeremy Johnson, of Harrison, Ark., had originally been given 120 days of shock time, but was returned for re-sentencing Monday after the Missouri Department of Corrections determined he's ineligible for the shock incarceration program.

Johnson pleaded guilty June 24 to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2011 deaths of Diondre Johnson and Michael McCrimmons, football players at Missouri Southern State University. But shock incarceration is not an option for an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

The Jasper County judge placed Jeremy Johnson on supervised probation for five years and ordered that he complete 200 hours of community service.