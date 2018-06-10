Probation rescinded for man convicted in fatal wreck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man who initially was sentenced to probation for killing a woman in a drunken driving crash is headed to prison after he failed nearly a dozen drug tests.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dylan Meyer was sentenced Tuesday in Greene County to 10 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation.

The probation was ordered in February after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of 38-year-old Kelly Williams of Springfield. Authorities say Meyer's pickup truck was going 95 mph before the crash.

At issue were repeated positive results for the active ingredient in marijuana. Meyer's attorney, Dawn Calvin, argued that a prison sentence was not the appropriate response for the first time someone violates probation.