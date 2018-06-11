Problems Plague First Ward

Some business owners call Garth "Crack Alley" because of crack cocaine trafficking.

"[At] night, it's worse. You constantly have to get up and ask people constantly to move away from your house and doing the drug activities and the prostitution," Vardeman added.

Then, police beefed up patrols in the area.

"It's been pretty good because we had the police department in and out of it," said Vardeman. "So it hasn't been bad for about two weeks."

First Ward City Council member Almeta Crayton said, "We need to do some neighborhood improvement, renovation, rehabbing, so that that element does not come back."

Crayton said those improvements will signal the end of the First Ward drug trade.