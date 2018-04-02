Processing Center Plans 600 Wentzville Jobs

WENTZVILLE (AP) - President Barack Obama's health care reform is unpopular in parts of Missouri, but it is bringing 600 new jobs to the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Virginia-based government contractor Serco Inc. will hire 600 people over the next three months for a processing center in Wentzville, handling applications for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Serco closed a deal last week to lease much of the old US Fidelis call center in Wentzville, a St. Charles County town about 40 miles from St. Louis. The center is expected to be operational by Nov. 1.

Wentzville is one of three sites the company chose under a contract awarded in July from the Department of Health and Human Services. Centers are also planned in Arkansas and Kentucky.