Procession for New Bloomfield police officer leaves for St. Louis

COLUMBIA - The funeral procession for New Bloomfield police officer Michael Tufts left for St. Louis Saturday.

Tufts died August 23 after 20 months in a coma. He was injured in a 2012 drunk driving accident when then 20-year-old Spencer Gordan hit Tufts on Providence Road while he was off duty. Gordon was found guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault. He was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Dozens of cars took part in the procession including family, friends and members of local law enforcement. The funeral service will be at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis.