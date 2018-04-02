Procession Happening Today for Fallen Soldier

COLUMBIA - A KOMU 8 News reporter confirmed Thursday the body of fallen Columbia soldier Spc. Sterling Wyatt has arrived at Columbia Regional Airport.

You can follow his route from the airport to the funeral home below:

Highway 63 north to Stadium Blvd to Audubon Drive to Shepherd Blvd (briefly stopping at the family home) then traveling to Old Highway 63 to Broadway to Providence Road to Business Loop 70 and concluding at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.

The First Baptist Church of Columbia will hold the funeral for Wyatt on Saturday. The service will be held at 1 P.M. at the church on 1112 E. Broadway. Along with Saturday's funeral service, visitation services are planned at First Baptist Church on Friday from 5 to 8 P.M.