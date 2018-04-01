Procession, Memorial Honors Fallen Firefighter Bruce Britt

COLUMBIA - Bagpipes played as the memorial service for fallen firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt began. The front of The Crossing church was filled with flowers, photos and flags.

Firefighters and other first responders from around the state are joining Britt's family to pay respects to the man who died in an apartment collapse Feb. 22.

A long line of firetrucks, EMS and police vehicles wound its way from Memorial Funeral Home headed to The Crossing church.

Flags whipped in the wind from the back of police motorcycles.

The procession route stretched for nearly six miles.

A giant U.S. flag hangs between two firetrucks near The Crossing. Standing nearby was a "wall of blue," as firefighters in dress uniform greeted the procession.

@KOMUnews Firefighters from all over the state are dressed in formal uniform and are pouring into the Crossing. pic.twitter.com/SGL5RAkw26 — Nick Thompson (@nickthompson_22) February 27, 2014

Friends, family, fellow firefighters, police and many more file in to pay respect to Lt. Britt @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/I4KYkcJ4WI — Katie Kreider (@katielkreider) February 27, 2014

Servicemen and women entering The Crossing Church for Lt. Britt's memorial pic.twitter.com/d94BFQmtqZ — Eric Hilt (@ericmhilt) February 27, 2014

The procession honoring Lt. Bruce Britt has now begun. We will be streaming it live @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hCGvhptImy — Katie Kreider (@katielkreider) February 27, 2014

RT @AlyssaStrick The flag has been raised to honor the fallen firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt. pic.twitter.com/NJZ2ZrQSf8 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) February 27, 2014