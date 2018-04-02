Prof Wants to End Scholarships

Prof. Tom Wyrick says the move would save the university $400,000-$500,000 a year, which MSU could better use to pay faculty and to limit fee hikes. Wyrick will present his recommendation to the Faculty Senate on Thursday, the same day a committee releases its report and recommendations on MSU sports. The school's new president Michael Nietzel formed the nine-member committee last summer to evaluate athletic programs, including ability to compete, athletes' academic records, integration of athletics into campus culture, and the ability to live within its budget and be financially independent. Wyrick says he applied those standards to football and it failed.