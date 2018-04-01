Professionals Host Conference for Health Care Bill

COLUMBIA - Doctors and Professionals met at the Stoney Creek Inn on Monday to discuss the details of the Affordable Care Act. Passed in July, the Act provides health care for all Missouri residents beginning in 2014.

Currently, 877,000 Missourians are uninsured. Missouri Public Health's Bert Malone hopes to help people understand such a complicated bill. He said, "We need to get down and in to the one thousand page document and really understand how it is going to impact in Missouri."

The conference lasted all day, helping people comprehend how they will receive and distribute medical services and supples.