Program Helps House Low-Income Families

"This is my very first home, so it's great being a first time home buyer," said new homeowner Felicia English.

English wants her daughters to grow up in better conditions than she did.

"I actually grew up in the project area here in Columbia, so this was a wonderful step for me to be able to take my kids into a different environment," said English.

She joined the Missourians Building Assets Program 3 years ago.

Cynthia Cain, Financial Development Advocate, said "this program is designed to bring low income families into a match savings program so that they can buy homes in their community and make it a stronger community."

For every dollar a family saves, the program puts in $2.00 up to a total of $4,000. English is only the second graduate of the program.

"But once going through the program, and learning to budget my finances and stay focused it helped out a lot," said English.

"S he's now in her own home and she can hang a picture where she wants to hang a picture," said Cain.

English offers this advice to others:

"Stick to it, stay with it, if you need encouragement get it from your friends, your families, your church, your coworkers, just stay focused and stay positive."