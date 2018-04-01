Program Reduces Bonne Femme Creek Pollution

In fact, pollution along Bonne Femme Creek is all-too-common throughout the watershed. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is trying to clean up the mess by helping landowners improve water quality.

"The purpose of this event is to educate people on the Bonne Femme Watershed project, which is an area that's pretty much southern Boone County encompassing Rock Bridge State Park, Three Creeks Conservation Area and surrounding areas," said Kathryn Difoxfire of DNR.

Terry Freuh, a watershed conservationist, is working with area landowners to better manage local streams.

"The Cost Share Program is an opportunity for landowners to receive some financial help in implementing projects that will help protect water quality and the streams and the Bonne Femme Watershed," said Freuh.

The Cost Share Program pays for 60% of new projects, with landowners paying the other 40%. Sponsors hope to attract more developers to help improve watershed management.

Landowners will share the $320,000 available through the program and can also try to get money from non-federal sources to help lower costs.