Prom Bridges the Age Gap

It was a prom for those young at heart.

"That grey haired man right over there is my husband and we've been married for 50 years," said Pat Hidlebaugh as she pointed proudly to her husband.

The Hidlebaughs were happy to let some others cut in.

"I love young people, I think they talk about them today as not being as good but I think they are just as good as they ever were," Hidlebaugh said.

The prom was a chance for some seniors in the community to show the younger generation what it means to dance.

"There is the swing which I've grown rather fond of and there was the rhomba something and I was lost," said Jefferson City High School junior Tyler Severanle.

Hidlebaugh remembers a different time when young men were gone and war was the focus.

"I didn't have a prom when I was in high school because we were in World War II and we couldn't," Hidlebaugh explained.

The high schoolers who attended found it to be more than a learning experience.

"The music is great, the band knows how to do their thing, and I'm learning how to dance and it's a lot of fun," Severanle said.

Hidlebaugh and her husband are happy to pass along the tradition of dancing. She remembers learning to dance herself.

"I just went with my parents and we learned to dance from each other," Hidlebaugh said.

This was the first ever senior citizen prom. Faculty organizers say they've been trying to have the event for 17 years and that they're happy to see it finally happen.