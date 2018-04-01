Prom Dress Sale Benefits Community

HALLSVILLE - Shoppers got a jump-start on prom dress shopping on Saturday at Formal Frenzy Prom Dress Consignment Sale. The event was hosted by Beta Sigma Phi service sorority and some of the proceeds benefit their philanthropic efforts throughout Hallsville.

Beta Sigma Phi member Heather Adkins has been running the event for three years. Her daughter isn't old enough to go to Prom so her nieces were her inspiration for the event's creation.

"Going shopping every year for their prom dresses and then you'd borrow from each other. But it was always kind of the same people wearing the same dresses over and over. So we thought this could get other schools involved and they could swap dresses around different schools and it's so much cheaper than how much you spend on actual dresses," said Adkins.

Participants brought their dresses and accessories to Hallsville United Methodist Church on Friday and set the price for their items. If the dress was purchased, 20 percent of the proceeds went to Beta Sigma Phi and the seller kept the rest. Participants could come back and pick up their unsold dresses. Any left over dresses are donated to the local school's drama department or to students.

Adkins said dresses are usually sold for one-third to half the cost of the original price. She said there were fewer dresses on the racks this year but the quality of the dresses was better than the past two years. She said that's probably the reason for this year's success. Beta Sigma Phi puts the money toward different philanthropic endeavors around town like their Christmas family program and families in need.

"We have money that we use to donate back toward the community," said Adkins.

Adkins said the group plans to continue this program in the future.