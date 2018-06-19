Prominent Politicians Boost KC's GOP Convention

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Prominent Republicans from Missouri and Kansas are working to promote Kansas City's effort to host the 2016 Republican National Convention.

A committee overseeing the project announced Monday that former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, former Sen. Kit Bond of Missouri and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri have signed on to support the project.

The Kansas City Star reports more prominent names are likely to be added to the group in the future.

Bond noted in a statement that Kansas City hosted the 1975 GOP convention. He says it would be great for the city to have the opportunity again.