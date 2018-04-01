Promoting Math, Science

AP-MO--Math and Science,0051Bond in St. Louis to promote math and science ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Senator Kit Bond will be in St. Louis this morning to promote math and science education. Bond will appear at 10 a-m at the Challenger Learning Center, encouraging students to pursue careers in math and science. He'll be joined by students from Pattonville Heights Middle School. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-27-07 0828EDT