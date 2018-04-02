Property stolen and damaged in Moberly, man arrested

MOBERLY – Moberly police took a suspect into custody following an investigation of stolen property and property damage.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony stealing, property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Macon County warrant.

Moberly police were called to the 400 block of West Coates Street and the 500 block of West End Street early Friday morning. Police said approximately $1,400 worth of items was stolen and $1,700 of property damage occurred.

While investigating, officers recovered a majority the stolen property. Officers also located drug paraphernalia and learned the suspect had forged several documents.

The suspect was being held at the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation continues and the suspect's name had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said more arrests are possible to be made in the future. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moberly Police Department at (660)263-0346.