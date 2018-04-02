Proposal for Heating Help

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt Tuesday urged lawmakers to approve $6.3 million to help those with low incomes heat their homes. Lawmakers last year also approved funding for the state's Utilicare program. State-run Utilicare is designed to pay for costs not already covered by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance program. Those who earn less than 125 percent of the federal poverty limit are eligible. Ten percent of the Utilicare money would be spent on weatherizing and increasing heating and cooling costs while the rest would be spent on direct aid. House and Senate leaders who joined Blunt at a news conference announcing the budget request pledged their support for the plan.