Proposal to censure Planned Parenthood official advances in Senate

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to censure a Planned Parenthood official is advancing to the floor of the Missouri Senate.

A Senate committee voted 5-2 Thursday to endorse holding regional Planned Parenthood CEO Mary Kogut in contempt of the Senate, which can entail a fine and 10 days in jail.

The resolution would demand she come to the Senate to answer why she has not complied with a subpoena involving lawmakers' investigation into fetal tissue donation.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe said he expects the Senate to vote on the contempt resolutions next week.

Planned Parenthood has said the Senate's demand for documents was too broad.

Legislative researchers say the most recent Senate contempt procedures they have found date to 1899.