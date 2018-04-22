Proposal would allow fireworks in O'Fallon
O'FALLON (AP) - A city councilman in O'Fallon wants to allow residents to shoot fireworks every July 3 and 4.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Councilman Dave Hinman has heard from several residents who want residential fireworks to be legal in the St. Charles County community of 83,000 residents.
The city previously allowed residential fireworks during the two-day period from 2004 to 2008 before instituting a year-round ban. Councilman Jeff Schwentker, who sponsored the ban, says allowing fireworks runs the risk of injuries and fires.
