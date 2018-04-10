Proposal would drop Ameren Missouri prices to lowest in 16 years

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri residential customers would pay the lowest rate in 16 years under a new proposal.

The proposal, filed Thursday with the Missouri Public Service Commission, calls for a 5.6 percent decrease from the current rate.

Compared to the rates enacted October 2015, the proposed decrease would save an average residential customer in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico and Moberly approximately $1.40 per month.

Rates have been dropping for the last few years to match wholesale natural gas price decreases.

"Lower natural gas wholesale prices make it possible for us to propose rate reductions," Ameren Missouri Gas Supply Director Jim Massamann said. "Our proposed PGA rates the lowest it's been since 2000."

Ameren Missouri said customers can reduce their natural gas usage by installing more efficient natural gas equipment.