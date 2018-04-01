Proposed bill could establish task force on school security

JEFFERSON CITY - A bill proposed Monday night would establish a task force on school safety improvement if passed.

Rep. Rochelle Walton Gray, D-Black Jack, proposed House Bill 2118 to the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.

The proposed task force would be required to study school security features and practices.

The task force would be established with the intention to decrease the chances a crisis could happen and protect life and property.

"A lot of our parents are concerned for their smaller children," lobbyist Luana Gifford said. "Every time you turn on the TV there's been a mass shooting or an incident at school through bullying and everything."

Gifford said she believes the task force will be able to address these issues and give recommendations for school districts to follow.

"We have to provide a safe place for learning to take place," Gifford said. "For learning to take place, the children need to feel safe and not threatened and upset during the day."

No one at the hearing opposed the bill.