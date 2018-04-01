Proposed bill: Women must watch government video before abortion

JEFFERSON CITY - Women in Missouri may be required to watch a government-funded video before having an abortion.

A House committee voted 9-3 Tuesday in favor of a bill requiring the Department of Health and Senior Services to create a video containing all the information provided to a woman considering an abortion. The bill now moves on to the full House for consideration.

"Women already have to wait three days after a first consultation to get their procedure done," said Rep. Stacey Newman, D-St. Louis County. "This is just another barrier between a woman and her ability to receive a legal medical procedure. It's unnecessary and does nothing to help women and women's health."

Newman is one of three lawmakers on the committee who opposed the bill. None of the nine representatives who voted in favor of the bill spoke directly about why they did so.

The committee also discussed HB 190 and HB 427. These bills would require the Department of Health and Senior Services inspect abortion clinics annually, and redistribute public and federal funds so women and family health services receive more money.

"In 2009, when the Planned Parenthood facility was inspected, they found rusty equipment and expired drugs," said Rep. Kathryn Swan, R-Cape Girardeau. "As an RN, I know it's not in the best interest of our citizens to be exposed to those things. Women in Missouri deserve better."

The house committee has yet to vote on those two bills.