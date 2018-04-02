Proposed Curfew Change Could Curb Violence

More than 30 people came out to share their ideas for ways to make sure another shooting doesn't happen again. The mayor and many others favored taking a second look at the curfew.

Currently, curfew starts at 11 p.m. on week nights and at midnight on weekends. The city says it's a good place to start, but community leaders say for change to happen, they need complete support.

Mayor Robert Craghead said, "I think we need to start sounding the curfew, as I said, it lets people know it is getting late and it works for both the children and the youth and for the parents!"

"There's regular grants out there, but there's no sense in getting money when the community won't come together as a whole, see these things as a whole, work on them as a whole and solve the problem as a whole," added Oliver Williams of Each One, Teach One.

This Friday, the group plans to meet in the evening to walk around the neighborhood and talk to kids and parents about changing the curfew.