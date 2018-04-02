Proposed Kansas City hotel clears hurdle with officials' OK

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A proposed Kansas City hotel has cleared a hurdle with city officials approving plans in helping finance the $302 million project.

Mayor Sly James says Thursday's unanimous vote is a big stepping stone in keeping the Hyatt convention hotel project moving forward. He hopes the hotel eventually can help draw in an NFL draft, future All Star games and other major events.

The project involves investments from both the city and private investors.

The city says financing the development doesn't add to its debt and doesn't take away resources that otherwise would go for police, fire and other services. The Kansas City Star reports the proposal is next scheduled to be reviewed by the city's Tax Increment Finance commission on June 30.

Developers hope to begin construction in 2016.