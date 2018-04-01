Proposed Minimum Wage Hike Advances in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state Senate committee has advanced legislation that could raise Missouri's minimum wage to $10 an hour.

Tuesday's vote by a Senate business committee means the proposed increase could be brought up later for debate by the full Senate. But there is no guarantee that will occur, because the measure has been opposed by many Republicans who control the Legislature.

The bill by Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, of St. Louis, would raise Missouri's minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2015 and continue to adjust it annually for inflation.

The state's minimum wage currently stands at $7.50 an hour - 25 cents more than the federal minimum wage. Missouri's minimum wage already is adjusted annually for inflation, as a result of a 2006 law approved by voters.