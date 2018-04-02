Proposed ordinance could impact Shakespeare's Pizza demolition

COLUMBIA - At Monday night's Columbia City Council meeting, hours before election day when 6th Ward Council Member Barabara Hoppe's seat is open for election, she brought up an ordinance proposal that would stop the demolition of historical properties in the downtown Columbia historic district, including Shakespeare's Pizza.

"We need a protection in place, otherwise we risk losing all of our historic structures," Hoppe said. "Who knows how many, who knows how fast."

Hoppe said the issue is bigger than just one project. Other council members disagreed and felt the issue was targeting the planned demolition of Shakespeare's Pizza and could be timed badly.

"If we want to have a conversation on this issue, we should do it on a later date," 5th Ward Council Member Laura Nauser said. "When it doesn't impact specific properties that are already in a process. I won't support even bringing it forward."

The council approved a first reading of the proposal four-to-two. A second reading is expected to be at the next meeting in two weeks.

KOMU-8 News reached out to Shakespeare's, but the general manager did not want to comment because the ownership team has not yet come together to discuss this possibility.