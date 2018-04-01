Proposed Pooch Paradise

COLUMBIA-Columbia Parks and Recreation discussed improvements to Twin Lakes Park. The park is part of the proposition 1 sales tax. If approved, the plan will renovate the park's dog area entrance and add a shelter shelter among other things.



The city's other fenced in area for dogs is at the Garth Nature Area. That is outside of the 5-year time horizon of the sales tax, according to Parks and Recreation director Mike Hood. The Twin Lakes park's estimated cost is $250,000.



The Garth Nature area dog park is already smaller than the Twin Lakes nature area dog park. Some residents say when 40 or 50 dogs get in it gets quite crowded. They think the money should be split evenly.



"When it rains, there's nothing but mud," said Cherie Davis, who mainly visits the Garth dog park.





Christie Lee lives on the North side of Columbia and thinks the water in the park could be cleaner.



"I don't normally let my dogs off a leash, because I don't want them to go in the water and come out covered in the green stuff. It's a tiny bit bothersome because obviously, I mean it's already bigger over there as it is. They could use some more work on this place as far as the equipment, the benches, the water, cleaning."



The concern for the water quality seemed to be common between users of both parks, but Hood said the water is safe. "The water, it comes from natural sources, and we believe the water quality is okay."





