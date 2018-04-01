Proposed Rezoning Riles Residents

"The intent from the beginning was to provide economic opportunity to serve as a conduit for new investment," Henness added. "I see this as a form of economic justice."

But, the Ridgeway Neighborhood Association says any development should serve nearby residents, not just outside developers.

"It's supposed to help neighbors," explained the association's Pat Kelley, "but yet the people who are directly impacted by it don't feel like it's going to help them."

Kelley said the non-profit community development corporation should listen to residents, not just make plans for them.

"Their mission is to help the neighborhood and to work with the neighborhood and to give back to the neighborhood," she said, "and they've kind of approached it like giving medicine to a cat."

The rezoning proposal now goes to the Columbia City Council.