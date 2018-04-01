Proposed Smoking Ban in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH- Osage Beach may be the next city on the list in Missouri to ban public smoking. The topic will be discussed at a public meeting in May. The purpose of the meeting is to provide a time and place where residents, tourists and Osage Beach businesses can stop in and give their opinions regarding the possible ban.

One restaurant owner says 2 of his locations don't allow smoking indoors but others have not banned the habit. He says many of his customers appreciate the option of smoking or non-smoking.

Grace Bommel, an Osage Beach resident, said she supports a ban here.

"Smoking is kind of a private thing and it shouldn't be brought into public places... People that love smoking and do it often find it [a smoking ban] as a hassle but others appreciate it."

City officials will be present at the event on May 12. Petitions will be available for both supporters and opponents of the proposal.