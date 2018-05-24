Proposed tax credit for adopting shelter animals
A state senator wants to give Missourians a $300 tax credit if they adopt a dog or a cat from a licensed animal shelter.
The credit would have to be claimed in the same year that the adoption takes place and would be non-refundable. If the adopted pet is returned within one year, the taxpayer is ineligible for the credit.
