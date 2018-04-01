Proposed Tiger Town Canceled For Upcoming Football Season

COLUMBIA - The proposed Tiger Town events for downtown Columbia will not materialize in time for MU's first season in the Southeastern Conference, a lead organizer said Wednesday.

Greg Steinhoff said the group could not secure enough sponsorship money to pay for the pre-game events during the 2012 football season. The group had proposed to cater to visiting SEC fans by holding festivities and activities downtown before Saturday games, but Steinhoff said the group needs at least another year before it can finalize Tiger Town.

He said the group would need hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for Tiger Town, but he said the planning stages took too long and his group did not have enough time to secure sponsorships from area businesses. Due to the time crunch, Steinhoff said his group had to ask for major chunks of funding -- ranging all the way to $75,000 from individual businesses -- to quickly pay for the events.

Steinhoff said the Tiger Town proposal had included plans to appease up to 15,000 visiting fans.

"We'll just have to see how visiting fans travel and what they like to do this year," Steinhoff said. "These kinds of things can take a couple of years."